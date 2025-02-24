Kampala’s cocktail lovers gathered in full force at The Alchemist in Bugolobi to mark World Margarita Day with flair.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) hosted the event, with Don Julio tequila taking centre stage.

Cocktail and tequila fans enjoyed an evening of mixology, music and fun.

Preston Okot, a well-known mixologist in Kampala, led an interactive Margarita-making session. Guests took part and learnt to craft the perfect Margarita using Don Julio shots.

Step by step, Preston guided them through balancing the flavours. The Classic Margarita stole the show.

Its simple yet bold mix of Don Julio tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice and triple sec, served over ice with a salted rim, provided the ideal refreshment.

Guests marvelled at how a few chosen ingredients could combine to create a drink that is both refreshing and refined.

Simon Lapyem, Innovations Manager at UBL, said Uganda’s tequila culture has grown steadily in recent years, moving from a party shot to a respected spirit.

“Hosting the World Margarita Day at The Alchemist was a beautiful experience. Seeing guests come together, mix their own drinks and celebrate with Don Julio was incredible. This event is special as we toast one of the world’s most revered cocktails – the Margarita. I am pleased that attendees learnt firsthand how to craft their own Margaritas with Don Julio Tequila,” he said.

For those who preferred to relax, DJ Marvo kept the party lively with a great selection of beats as guests enjoyed their cocktails in the mellow ambience.

Football fans also enjoyed a thrilling Premier League match shown on giant screens, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Celebrated each year on February 22, World Margarita Day unites cocktail lovers worldwide to honour one of the most adored drinks in cocktail history.