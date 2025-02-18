Valentine’s night was all about love, passion, and maybe a little too much wine. But now that the romance has faded, you suddenly realise, you forgot to use protection.
Maybe it was the heat of the moment, maybe it was accidental, or maybe you just assumed everything would be fine. Either way, the morning after can bring anxiety, regret, and a lot of “what now?” questions.
First things first: don’t panic. There are steps you can take to handle this situation like a pro. If you’re worried about an unplanned pregnancy, STDs, or just peace of mind, this guide will walk you through everything you need to do next.
1. Take a deep breath, then take action
Before you spiral into a full-blown panic attack, remember that there are solutions. Forgetting protection happens more often than people admit, and you can still take control of the situation. The key is to act quickly and responsibly.
Ask yourself these questions:
Was this a one-time mistake or a repeated habit?
Are you worried about pregnancy, STDs, or both?
Did you and your partner discuss protection beforehand?
Now that you’re thinking clearly, let’s go over the most important steps.
2. If pregnancy is a concern, consider emergency contraception
If there’s even a small chance of pregnancy, you have options.
Your best options:
Morning-after pill (Plan B, Postinor, or other brands) – Works best within 72 hours of unprotected sex but can be taken up to 5 days after.
Ella (Ulipristal acetate) – More effective than Plan B, but requires a prescription in some places.
Copper IUD – The most effective emergency contraception, but needs to be inserted by a doctor within 5 days.
You need to know that the sooner you take the morning-after pill, the better it works. The pill does NOT cause an abortion, it only prevents pregnancy from happening.
If you’ve already ovulated, it may be less effective.
Don’t take two different types of emergency contraception at the same time, it won’t work better and may cause side effects.
3. If you’re worried about STDs, get tested ASAP
Unprotected sex doesn’t just risk pregnancy, it also increases your chances of sexually transmitted infections (STDs). Some STDs have no symptoms at first, so even if you feel fine, it’s important to get tested.
What to do next:
Visit a clinic, hospital, or pharmacy to ask about STD tests.
Some STDs (like chlamydia & gonorrhoea) can be treated easily if caught early.
If you have flu-like symptoms in the next few weeks, get checked for HIV immediately.
4. Watch out for pregnancy symptoms but don’t overthink it!
If your period is late after unprotected sex, don’t assume the worst just yet. Stress and anxiety can delay your period, making you panic even more.
Take a pregnancy test if your period is more than a week late. Some early pregnancy tests can detect pregnancy as soon as 10 days after sex. If you don’t want to wait, visit a doctor for a blood test.
Don’t ignore unusual symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or extreme fatigue, they could be early pregnancy signs.
5. Have “the talk” with your partner
This might be the awkward part, but if you forgot protection, your partner deserves to know. Whether you’re worried about pregnancy, STDs, or just setting boundaries for next time, a conversation is necessary.
If your partner avoids the conversation or gets defensive, it’s a sign they might not care about your well-being. That’s a major issue!
Everyone makes mistakes, but the key is to learn from them. Forgetting protection once is one thing—but if it becomes a habit, it’s time to take responsibility.
What you can do differently
Always carry condoms (yes, even if you’re not planning to have sex).
Consider birth control options if pregnancy is a concern.
Get tested regularly to stay on top of your sexual health.
Set boundaries in the moment, if it doesn’t feel right, pause and make sure protection is in place.
Sex should be enjoyable, not stressful. Protect yourself and make sure next time, you’re fully prepared.
