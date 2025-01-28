Daycation Brunch sets the tone for 2025 in style

Kicking off 2025 in style, the first Daycation Brunch set the bar high with eye-catching fashion, mouthwatering Don Julio cocktails, and an electrifying atmosphere.

If you weren’t at Silo 15 on Sunday, you missed out on what’s already shaping up to be the brunch series of the year!

Since its launch last year, Silo 15, in partnership with Don Julio Tequila, has been redefining Kampala’s brunch scene.

The venue was an Instagrammer’s dream. A plush carpet rolled out the welcome for every guest, while the upgraded photobooth stole the show. Last year’s setup? Forget about it. This was a masterclass in sophistication, and everyone was talking about it.

The plan for the day was simple—arrive at midday and let the good times roll. Kampala’s brunch crowd did not disappoint. Guests showed up early, setting the tone for a sun-soaked afternoon filled with laughter, mingling, and unforgettable memories.

From clinking glasses to endless photo ops, the energy was electric. Smiles were everywhere, and cameras flashed non-stop, capturing every stylish moment.

Music was the heartbeat of the event. The live band set the perfect brunch mood with smooth jazz, lounge music, and acoustic covers of modern hits from Ed Sheeran, Adele, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé. But when Selector Jay, DJ Kaddu, and DJ Melvyn took over the decks, the party kicked up a notch. Their setlist blended old-school classics with today’s biggest hits, topped off with a dose of Amapiano that had everyone on their feet.

Of course, no brunch is complete without the drinks, and Don Julio delivered in style. Zesty margaritas, refreshing tequila spritzers, and expertly crafted cocktails kept the mood lively and the glasses clinking.

Simon Lapyem, Innovations Manager at UBL, summed it up best:

“At Don Julio, we’re all about creating moments people will talk about for weeks and months. This series brings people together to enjoy amazing vibes, unforgettable cocktails, and pure fun. We can’t wait to bring you more Sundays like this.”

Meanwhile, Silo 15’s Manager, Brenda Kisa, shared her excitement:

“Seeing so many people embrace the brunch culture is incredible. These Sundays are quickly becoming a tradition, and we’re proud to lead the way in creating a fun, stylish, and memorable experience for everyone.”