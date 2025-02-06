Bizarre rituals Ugandan tribes perform on widows to ward off spirits

One of the most bizarre rituals involves ensuring the dead do not reincarnate or "haunt" the living. Elders across different tribes enforce customs aimed at 'tying the ghost,' preventing the spirit from returning. But for widows, these rituals can take a darker turn.

In Uganda, for instance, Buganda culture warns that if a bereaved pregnant woman cries and her tears fall on her stomach, her unborn child could develop complications or even die. In Cameroon, women are sometimes forced to clean their husband's corpse and drink the water used.

These customs also extend to widow cleansing, where women in some regions are expected to have sex with a stranger or a male relative of the deceased to rid themselves of their husband's spirit. During the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, women were advised to wash stones instead of corpses to curb the spread of the virus.

Fortunately, women's rights activists are increasingly challenging these harmful practices due to the health risks they pose. However, elders maintain that proper death rites are essential to protect the living, believing that "the dead have power over the living."

Here’s a glimpse into some of the most intriguing widowhood rituals practised across Uganda:

Kumam

Janet, a 70-year-old from Kaberamaido, shared that a widow is usually inherited by her brother-in-law or another close relative of her husband if no brother is available. If the widow refuses to remarry within the husband's family, she is asked to repay the dowry.

Banyankore

John Barigye, a 50-year-old shopkeeper from Najjera, explained that Banyankore widows are required to shower with herbs like omwetango and omwihura to prevent potential spiritual disturbances (amahano) should they want to sleep with another man. Ruth Kyomukama, 55, added that the widow stays near the corpse until burial, only leaving for necessary breaks. On the day of the burial, she is bathed by another widow before reusing the marital bed, which must be repositioned to confuse the spirit.

Another tradition involves removing the deceased’s body through a hole in the wall rather than the door, which is then sealed. The corpse is sometimes taken out feet first, symbolically pointing away from the residence.

Basoga

Martha Kyama, 45, from the Basoga tribe, explained that if a man dies far from home, the widow wears his underwear. If he dies nearby, she must lie on top of his body for a few minutes. Before crying, the widow pads herself with a cloth that is only removed once she stops crying, or else the spirits may haunt her and prevent her from remarrying.

Batooro

Stella Mugisha, a 55-year-old mother of six, described a common ritual where a widow is forbidden from showering until the burial is complete. Additionally, she wears her husband’s underwear and, on the night before the burial, places it under the deceased’s head, saying, “Go in peace… let me care for the children.”

Another woman, Joyce, 41, noted that a widow cannot sleep with another man for at least four months. Tradition also requires her to prepare a special meal for her brothers-in-law, including roasted meat, Firinda (soaked beans), mushrooms, and millet.

Acholi

In the Acholi tribe, widows are instructed to avoid their husband's clothes, and a ritual involves turning the marital bed upside down. Similar to the Ankore and Tooro, widows do not shower until after the burial.

Baganda

In Buganda, a widow must wear a cloth known as Enkumbi, which is usually worn during sexual intercourse, while she cries. This cloth is later removed and placed inside a banana plant after burial. Alternatively, it may be thrown into an unused pit latrine to prevent demons from returning. Nakachwa, another widow, said that making the deceased wear the widow's underwear can also prevent demonic interference.

Bagisu

Among the Bagisu, or ‘Gishus’, widows shave their heads completely. Annet, a nurse from Mbale, explained that widows wear their husband’s underwear before crying to prevent spirits from disturbing them if they sleep with another man.

Pregnant women are discouraged from excessive crying, as it is believed that tears falling on their stomachs can cause complications for the unborn child. During this period, the widow wears only a Gomesi or Kikoyi, a traditional cloth used by women across the eastern region during such rites.