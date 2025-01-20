5 productivity hacks every remote worker should know

Start early: Plan out your day from the night before and stick to everything in your plan irrespective of circumstances. Don't make the mistake of pushing some of the tasks in your schedule to accommodate unplanned tasks. Start answering emails and notifications as soon as you wake up. Thankfully, you can do most of these things on your PC, so that takes away the delay of queuing for taxis or walking to the office. Just get up and straight to work.

Create and use a workspace: the casual feeling that comes with working from home can cause you to feel too comfortable with time. The feeling of dressing up and sitting behind a table can bring urgency to tasks. You can even find co-working spaces to eliminate the clumsiness that comes with feeling isolated while working.

Learn to prioritize: make a list of tasks every morning starting from the most important to the least important. This way, you can tick off every completed task, until the last one. The work here is deciding what task is a priority and which isn't.

Maintain a good work-life balance: be intentional about creating an after-work routine. It can be anything from making a quick meal, taking a shower, or enjoying time with your family. The goal is to spend time completely away from work, so you can nourish and rejuvenate yourself.