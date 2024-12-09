Matchday on Tour kicks off in high gear at Zoe Grounds

The Guinness Matchday on Tour has arrived, and football fans are buzzing with excitement! The first stop of this epic roadshow kicked off at Zoe Grounds, Lugogo, on Saturday December 7, delivering a spectacular football experience like no other.

Despite a weather hiccup that saw the highly anticipated Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton postponed, fans were still treated to thrilling live action on Guinness’ unique customised football truck.

From Crystal Palace’s goal-laden showdown with Manchester City (ending in a nail-biting draw) to Nottingham Forest’s stunning 3-2 triumph over Manchester United, the truck’s massive screen brought every moment of football magic to life.

Guinness Brand Manager, Rogers Kasozi, couldn’t hide his excitement about the tour’s roaring start.

“Today has been an amazing experience, the first of its kind for our fans. Guinness Matchday on Tour is all about bringing epic football moments to the people who love them most. We’re meeting our fans at their passion points, blending football with unforgettable experiences, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

It wasn’t just about football, though. Legendary rapper Mun G took fans on an unforgettable musical journey, performing hits like My Rules, Sente Zange, Sala Puleesa, and Oli Wamanyi. Coupled with electrifying DJ mixes from DJ Alza and DJ Marco, fans got their groove on, making it a celebration of both sport and sound.

The action didn't stop there. Day Two was even more exciting as revellers cheered Arsenal vs. Fulham. The night was headlined by Azawi who lit up the stage with her electrifying performance. From epic match screenings to interactive games like Guinness Predict and Win, every moment is crafted to keep fans on their feet.