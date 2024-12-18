Makerere University unveils 75th graduation ceremony schedule

The Office of the Academic Registrar at Makerere University has published the timetable for the institution's 75th graduation ceremony, scheduled to run from 13 to 17 January 2025.

During the event, thousands of students from various colleges and schools within the university will be awarded degrees and diplomas in recognition of their academic achievements.

The five-day ceremony will allocate each day to specific colleges or schools, as outlined in the schedule.

In a departure from past ceremonies, the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) will have two days dedicated to its graduands during the week-long event.

The programme will commence on Monday, 13 January, featuring graduands from the College of Education and External Studies (CEES), the College of Computing and Information Sciences (CoCIS), the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security (CoVAB), and the School of Law (SoL).

On Tuesday, 14 January, students from the College of Natural Sciences (CoNAS), the College of Health Sciences (CHS), and the College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS) will celebrate their graduation.

Wednesday, 15 January, will be devoted to graduands from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES), the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS).

Thursday, 16 January, has been allocated to MUBS graduands, including those from the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research, the Faculty of Business Administration, the Faculty of Tourism, Hospitality and Languages, and the Faculty of Marketing and International Business.