Emin Pasha, Singleton set to host ‘Dinner in the Dark’ culinary experience

The Singleton, the world’s leading single malt whisky, is set to deliver an unforgettable dining experience, ‘Dinner in the Dark,’ on Thursday, December 19 at the Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa in Nakasero.

Ahead of the main event, food lovers had the unique opportunity to meet Kenya’s renowned Chef Raphael during an exclusive Meet and Greet on Tuesday, December 12, at Emin Pasha.

This intimate session allowed guests to explore Chef Raphael’s creative process, his inspiration behind the Dinner in the Dark menu, and tips for enjoying food as a multi-sensory journey.

The Meet and Greet gave attendees a chance to connect with fellow food enthusiasts while offering a tantalising preview of the culinary adventure awaiting at the main event.

The Dinner in the Dark promises to be a one-of-a-kind sensory dining experience where guests will be blindfolded as they embark on a multi-course journey of flavours and textures.

Adding to the intrigue, Kudara Hall will be transformed into a lush equatorial forest, complete with natural scents and immersive sounds to heighten the experience.

“Dinner in the Dark is a unique concept that celebrates fine cuisine, sensory exploration, and exceptional whisky pairings,” said Christine Kyokunda, Singleton’s Brand Manager.

“It will be a sensory journey, pairing exquisite dishes with the smooth richness of Singleton whisky. We look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with food lovers and hope this series of events will be a highlight of December’s culinary calendar.”

On the evening of December 19, guests can anticipate a virtual reality pre-dinner journey through a mystical forest, followed by expertly crafted Singleton cocktails.

Chef Raphael’s menu will feature locally sourced ingredients and whisky-infused creations, offering a perfect balance of tradition and innovation.

To attend this exclusive event, tickets are priced at Shs300,000 per person. Group packages are also available at 1 million for a table of four and 2.5 million for a corporate table of six.