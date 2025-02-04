An audio clip of Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan expressing her disappointment with her husband, Shakib Cham, for failing to send her a good morning message has triggered widespread reactions online.

The incident happened during a live interview on NRG Radio, just days after the premiere of their Netflix show Young, Famous & African, which has already fuelled conversations about their relationship.

Zari calls out Shakib live on air

During the radio interview, Shakib was caught off-guard when Zari called in, seemingly unaware that her husband was live on air. Their conversation quickly turned intense as Zari vented her frustrations.

Zari: "Babe, good morning, where are you?"

Shakib: "I'm on NRG Radio. You're live on radio."

Zari: "What are you up to? You had time to wake up, get in the car, drive for 10 minutes and couldn’t say good morning?"

Shakib: "My love, I'm sorry. When I woke up, I made that mistake. It won't happen again."

Zari: "Excuses! I don't want those excuses."

In an attempt to diffuse the tension, Shakib promised to call her back before ending the call.

Long-distance love story

Zari, 44, and Shakib tied the knot in a lavish South African wedding in 2023. Despite their seemingly blissful union, the couple has openly discussed their decision to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Zari resides in South Africa, where she manages her businesses and raises her children, while Shakib lives in Uganda.

The physical separation, according to Zari, adds an element of excitement to their marriage.

“If we live together, I will be bored of you. I will get tired of seeing you every day. It's nice when I'm looking forward to seeing you,” she previously confessed in an interview.

She also explained that living apart allows her to balance her demanding lifestyle, which involves managing her entrepreneurial ventures and maintaining her social life.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The heated conversation between Zari and Shakib ignited a flurry of reactions online, with fans divided over the issue.

A section of netizens empathised with Zari, supporting her demand for attention and communication in the relationship.