Women in music push for industry equity

One of the standout sessions at AUMEX 2024 was the "Women in Music: Addressing Inequality & Unlocking Opportunity" panel. This thought-provoking and inspiring discussion tackled the challenges and triumphs of women in the music industry, offering a platform for critical insights and strategies.

Moderated by Shari Mwanika, co-founder of Xpressions UG, the session brought together an impressive lineup of panelists from Africa and beyond, who shared valuable perspectives on overcoming gender disparities and empowering women in the music space.

The panel featured notable contributors, including Anyiko Owoko, a Nairobi-based PR consultant renowned for amplifying African talent; Christine Kamau, founder of the Women in Music Forum Kenya, an organisation dedicated to inclusivity and mentorship; Sheba Nankunda, Creative Director of CloneMe and a trailblazer in creative production and storytelling; Oriana Wilkinson, a Swiss-Colombian project manager at Ajiak Home Productions with extensive expertise in international music collaborations; and Angell Mutoni, a Rwandan recording artist and advocate for women’s empowerment through her music.

The discussion opened with a candid examination of the gender inequalities entrenched in the music industry.

Panelists explored the unique challenges faced by women, including limited access to funding, underrepresentation in leadership, and systemic biases that marginalise female creators.

Christine Kamau remarked, “Gender disparity isn’t just a women’s issue; it’s an industry issue. We need to address the structural factors that make it difficult for women to thrive in music.”

The session also featured personal anecdotes, shedding light on the resilience needed to overcome these obstacles.

A recurring theme was the transformative impact of female leadership on creating an inclusive industry. Anyiko Owoko highlighted the importance of women in decision-making roles, noting, “Representation matters. When women hold leadership roles, they bring fresh perspectives and open doors for the next generation of female talent.”

Sheba Nankunda called for pathways that enable women to rise to leadership positions, advocating for mentorship programmes and challenging biases that exclude women from boardrooms and executive roles.

The panelists shared practical strategies for navigating a male-dominated industry. Angell Mutoni discussed how she uses her platform as an artist to advocate for equity and amplify the voices of women.

Oriana Wilkinson stressed the importance of collaboration and networking, emphasising the role of mentorship and peer support in helping women overcome challenges in the music business.

Actionable steps were also discussed for aspiring female professionals. From embracing digital tools to leveraging training programmes and grants, the panelists encouraged women to proactively seek opportunities that align with their aspirations.

The panel concluded by highlighting initiatives designed to empower women in music. Christine Kamau spoke about the Women in Music Forum Kenya, which provides mentorship and advocacy for women at various career stages.

Other panelists highlighted the growing availability of funding programmes, artist residencies, and creative partnerships aimed specifically at women.

“Empowerment isn’t just about removing barriers—it’s about creating opportunities,” said Oriana Wilkinson. “When women are equipped with the right tools and networks, their impact is unstoppable.”

The session ended with a rallying call for the industry to adopt concrete measures towards gender equity. Whether through policy changes, mentorship, or allyship, the panelists underscored the collective effort required to build an inclusive music industry.

As AUMEX 2024 progresses, this session set the tone for deeper conversations about breaking barriers and fostering innovation in Africa’s creative landscape.