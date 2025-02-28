Strictly Soul 2025: Kampala’s ultimate RnB night returns with a bang

If you ask any Kampala party lover about the last event where they danced non-stop, sang their hearts out, and never thought of sitting down, the answer is simple—Strictly Soul.

It is an RnB phenomenon and what event organisers call pure genius.

Imagine a night that brings together young adults and older revellers, vibing to the smoothest RnB and soul tracks while sipping on Johnnie Walker cocktails. Sounds like the perfect blend, right?

By 6:30 pm yesterday—Thursday, February 27—finding parking around 1420 Bar & Lounge in Bugolobi was nearly impossible. RnB lovers, partygoers, and die-hard music fans filled the venue for the first edition of Strictly Soul in 2025. Everyone knew what was in store—RnB and whisky galore!

From classic ’90s anthems to today’s biggest hits, the DJ lineup—DJ Akio, DJ Anselm, and DJ Bryan—took the crowd on an electrifying musical journey.

The dance floor? Packed. The crowd? Unstoppable. The vibes? Simply electric. Whether you wanted Johnnie Walker by the bottle or in a delicious cocktail, there was something for everyone.

It was an RnB lover’s paradise, with jams from Lionel Richie, Usher, SZA, and more filling the air. The energy was unmatched—music, dancing, and great company made it pure RnB magic.

Speaking about the partnership with Strictly Soul, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda shared why it was a perfect cultural fit.

“Strictly Soul is more than just an event; it is a movement that brings people together to celebrate their love for RnB. And what’s a celebration without Johnnie Walker? The collaboration is phenomenal, and we are thrilled to be part of it.”

Strictly Soul is not just a Ugandan sensation—it is an international RnB movement. Originally launched in South Africa in 2020, it has expanded to several African cities, including Cape Town, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Windhoek, Kigali, and Gaborone, becoming a must-attend experience for soul and RnB lovers.

Uganda joined the movement in 2023, and since then, Kampala has hosted the event three times, growing bigger with each edition. The Kampala version is powered by The Production House (TPH) and Camelot Concept, with Johnnie Walker as the beverage sponsor.