Spice Diana recounts stage mishap that got her quitting fake butts 

Ugandan singer Spice Diana relived an embarrassing stage incident that got her questioning her performance aesthetic choices.

A decision to wear butt-enhancing pants years ago backfired and led her to swear off artificial enhancements for good.

The incident happened at her very first concert as an upcoming artist.

A female friend of hers sold her fake butt pads to enhance her figure for the stage.

At the time, the songstress was very slender and typically wore loose clothing.

Hoping to create a fuller, curvier look, she used the padded underwear designed to give the illusion of a more pronounced backside.

But things took an embarrassing turn during her performance.

"While on stage dancing, they lifted me up and by the time they put me down, the fake buttocks slipped to one side," she revealed.

The mishap left her feeling mortified, though she believes only a few people close to her noticed the wardrobe malfunction.

The Aftermath and Personal Vow

The incident left a lasting impression on Spice Diana, prompting her to make a firm decision about her body and her stage wardrobe.

"From that time I vowed never to wear those things again," she admitted.

Body Confidence

Diana has always been confident about her natural beauty, a trait she’s proud of.

In a recent interview, the artist shared her thoughts on body image, revealing that she has never felt the need to alter her physique.

Despite the growing trend among women opting for extreme body modifications like tummy tucks, Spice Diana has never been tempted to follow suit.

"I have never been tempted to alter anything about my body because I am a pretty woman," she said.

She also noted her fear of pain, explaining that this is why she has never considered surgery or tattoos. Instead, her only body modifications are the earrings she wears, emphasising her natural beauty.

About fake buttocks

Fake butts, also known as padded panties, are underwear designed to enhance the appearance of the buttocks.

They typically feature padding or inserts in the rear to create a fuller, rounder look.

These panties are popular among individuals who desire a more curvaceous figure or who want to accentuate their natural shape.

There are various types of fake butt panties available, including:

Padded panties: These have thick padding around the hips and buttocks area, providing a significant enhancement.

Hip enhancer panties: These focus on the hip area, using padding on the sides to create a wider hip appearance.

Silicone butt pads: These are removable pads that can be attached to regular underwear for a temporary boost.