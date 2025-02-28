Spice Diana dismisses Sheebah’s motherhood as non-achievement 

The long-standing feud between Ugandan music stars Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi appears to have been reignited after Spice Diana downplayed Sheebah’s recent journey into motherhood.

During an interview last night, Diana was asked whether Sheebah’s new status as a mother had given her an upper hand in their rivalry.

She swiftly dismissed the notion, arguing that having a child is not an achievement but a natural part of life.

“Who did your mother learn to give birth from? Giving birth is her personal choice and I respect that,” she said.

“We were all given birth to, and our mothers didn’t copy from anyone. It is something natural, and it is our role as women to give birth.

“Everyone has a right to give birth at any life stage of their choice so that is not an issue,” she remarked.

A Rivalry That Won’t Die Down

The tension between Spice Diana and Sheebah dates back to 2023 when Spice Diana labelled Sheebah a "fake feminist."

Their public spat escalated further in May last year when Diana released her song Twookya, a direct response to Sheebah’s Sipimika.

The song featured the lyric, "Fake Mama, Dem fake swagga, mama fake feminist," a clear jab at Sheebah.

Their back-and-forth continued in the media, with both artists flaunting their accomplishments, including their luxurious homes and industry success.

Recently, the rivalry seemed to cool off for a while, but Spice Diana admitted that she had only stayed quiet because Sheebah’s camp had also toned down their provocations. “Back then, they had been poking me for some time and I had to reply,” she said.

The Rift That Started It All

The fallout between the two musicians can be traced back to early 2023 when Sheebah sided with her dancer, Ritah Dancehall, after she publicly criticised Spice Diana’s concert.