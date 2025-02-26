Learn from Sheebah, Karole Kasita - Radio’s mother tips Spice Diana

Jane Kasuubo, mother of the late legendary singer Mowzey Radio, has advised songstress Spice Diana to consider having children sooner rather than later.

During a recent visit, she expressed her desire to see Diana start a family while she is still able to.

“You should try in this new year, not next year. Do not wait until I am too weak to carry the babies. I want to hold my grandbabies while I can still see them,” Kasuubo said.

She emphasised the importance of leaving a legacy through children, adding, “With Moses (Mowzey), he left me grandchildren. Even when I mourn, I cry, saying at least this one is old enough to defend me.”

Kasuubo warned that life is unpredictable and questioned what would happen if something unfortunate were to occur. “What happens if God calls you now? That means we won’t have any little Spice Dianas.”

A Lesson from Fellow Artists

In her advice, Kasuubo pointed to fellow Ugandan musicians who have balanced motherhood and their careers, encouraging Spice Diana to follow their example.

“Even if it's a lot of work you are doing, you need to pump the brakes for at least a year. You need to learn from fellow musicians like Sheebah Karungi. She used to go to concerts while pregnant, Karole Kasita did too!” she noted.

She suggested that motherhood does not have to halt a musician’s career, citing these examples as proof that one can successfully juggle both responsibilities.

Spice Diana’s Take on Motherhood

Spice Diana has previously addressed the subject of having children.

In July last year, while appearing on NTV’s After 5 Show, she expressed her love for children and acknowledged them as a blessing from God.

“I have told you before. When God blesses me, I will have children,” she said.

The Siri Regular singer explained that she is waiting for the perfect moment to become a mother.

“I will have children when the right time comes. Children are a blessing from God. Many are looking for children,” she noted.

“I am happy for my friends when they give birth. When other people give birth, I celebrate with them.”