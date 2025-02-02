Sheebah Karungi recounts harrowing 12-hour labour

Sheebah Karungi has shared an emotional account of her 12-hour labour experience, revealing the mix of excitement, fear, and pain she endured while giving birth to her first child, Amir.

The singer, who welcomed her son on 23rd November 2024 in Canada, took to social media to narrate her journey to motherhood as she marked her baby’s two-month milestone.

A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Sheebah disclosed that the days leading up to her delivery were filled with anxiety, as she found herself overthinking every possible scenario.

"I never slept that entire week," she said. "I was thinking of all the scariest things in the world. I was my own horror movie."

While the idea of meeting her son filled her with joy, she admitted that fear gripped her as she approached the moment of giving birth.

She hoped for a natural delivery, believing it would allow her to heal faster and return to work quickly, but labour turned out to be more painful than she ever imagined.

From Glamorous Arrival to Wigless Labour

In true fashion, the singer arrived at the hospital dressed elegantly, wearing a fur coat, lipstick, and boots. However, her glamorous entrance was short-lived.

"In three minutes, I had removed my wig and thrown it away," she recounted.

She went on to praise all mothers, saying she had gained a newfound respect for women who go through childbirth, whether through natural birth or caesarean section.

A Mother's Love and Gratitude

After 12 gruelling hours of labour, Sheebah successfully delivered her son naturally, an achievement she described as incredibly challenging but deeply rewarding.

She expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through the difficult process and showered blessings upon her baby.

"Happy two months to my beautiful boy. May God bless and protect you for me," she wrote.