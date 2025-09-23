Socialite Christine Nampeera celebrates successful mammoplasty

Ugandan socialite, deejay, and influencer, Christine Nampeera, has publicly celebrated the success of her recent mammoplasty surgery.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Nampeera revealed that she had the surgery nearly two weeks ago,

She shared her joy and relief with her followers, along with pictures that showed her breasts had been significantly reduced.

Nampeera revealed she had struggled with gigantomastia, a rare medical condition defined by an excessive and disproportionate growth of breast tissue that goes beyond what is considered healthy or natural.

Christine Nampeera

ADVERTISEMENT

A Journey to Self-Love

Nampeera said following her surgery 12 days ago her heart was overflowing with joy, and a sense of freedom after finally closing the chapter on what she referred to as her gigantomastia journey.

“12 days post-op and my heart is overflowing. Words can’t capture the joy of finally closing the chapter on my gigantomastia journey. I’ve loved myself through every shape and size, but I’m completely in love with my new breasts,” she wrote.

“I never knew breathing could feel this light and free.”

Earlier in February this year, Nampeera had posted asking her followers for recommendations for a doctor in Uganda who specialises in breast reduction procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine Nampeera

Understanding the Condition

Nampeera lands podcast deal with Nigerian firm Ugandan internet star Christine Nampeera has secured a deal with Glitch Africa to co-host a new podcast alongside Kenyan personalities King Kalala and Frankie JustGymit.

While the exact cause of gigantomastia remains unknown, researchers believe it can be triggered by a number of factors, including hormonal changes during puberty or pregnancy, certain medications, autoimmune disorders like lupus or arthritis, and even genetic predispositions.

This rare condition, which can cause breasts to grow to an extremely large size, is not to be confused with naturally having large breasts, as it often involves a sudden and abnormal increase in breast tissue that can weigh a person down both physically and emotionally, making everyday activities a challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine Nampeera

The Physical and Emotional Toll

The effects of gigantomastia can be devastating for an individual, as the excessive weight of the breasts can lead to chronic pain in the neck, shoulders, and back, as well as poor posture that can result in long-term skeletal problems.

In addition, the constant friction and trapped moisture can cause skin infections, rashes, and ulcers beneath the breasts, while the weight can even interfere with a person’s ability to breathe properly.

The condition also takes a heavy toll on a person's mental health, leading to body image issues, social anxiety, low self-esteem, and depression.