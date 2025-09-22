Alien Skin, Chameleone to meet tomorrow

Jose Chameleone and Alien Skin will perform at President Yoweri Museveni’s nomination rally at Kololo Independence Grounds on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The two singers have recently hinted at a feud on social media. Fans are eager to see how they will act when they meet.

President Museveni will also launch his re-election bid under the slogan “Protecting the Gains.”

Other artistes set to perform include Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, Ronald Mayinja, Catherine Kusasira, Full Figure, Phina Mugerwa, Lil Pazo Lunabe, Stecia Mayanja, Gravity Omutujju, Daddy Andre, Weasel Manizo, Ykee Benda, and Coco Finger. MC Vex, MC Kalera, MC Cash Owakabi, Zig Zag, and Man Pato will also appear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional acts will perform as well. From the north: Bosmic Otim, Odongo Romeo, Prisca Janet, MC Rock, Okenge Born Town, Deno Traditional Group, Blood Moon, and JM Kennedy.

From the west: Ray G, Truth 256, T Paul, Sister Charity, MC Kacheche, and Baingana. From the east: Davido Spider, Rexy, Temperature Tach, Evy Treys, Victor Ruz, MC Rogers, and the Idi Amasaba Cultural Group.

Ray G

Comedians Madrat and Chiko, Dr Hilary, Teacher Mpamire, Salvado, and Pastor Twine Herbert will provide comic relief between musical acts.