Sheillah Gashumba keen on joining Young, Famous & African cast

Since Netflix’s “Young Famous & African” returned early this month for the third season, social media across the continent has been abuzz, not only with praises for the captivating cast but also queries on who else could be fit to join the show.

In neighbouring Kenya which has no representative cast member on the show, names such as Acheing Agutu, Huddah, Azziad Nassenya, Elsa Majimbo and others have been floated by social media users.

The debate has since picked up here, with more names suggested to join the two Ugandans, Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya, whose performances earned them continental acclaim.

Social Media Fans Rally for Sheilah Gashumba’s Inclusion

Among those recommended to join the set is socialite Sheilah Gashumba.

The 28-year-old appeared to entertain the idea last night, sharing a screen grab of a post from a fan who thinks she’d be a perfect fit for the show.

Claudia Naisabwa, a Kenya emcee wrote “(Sheilah Gashumba) Is Thee PERFECT pick for Young Famous and African!”

“She’s very entertaining to watch, I am telling you. She is the ‘Young’ we need on that show.”

Gashumba was touched by the endorsement, responding “Aww thank u”

First introduced in 2022, Young Famous & African features friends, who also happen to be some of Africa’s leading socialites, entrepreneurs, and recording artists.

They descend on Johannesburg, South Africa from across the continent to enjoy the finer things in life—parties, high teas, lunch dates, basketball runs, and this season, a wedding.

But the drama begins when their dirty laundry and personal dramas are brought to light.

Third Season impresses

The third season saw the addition of new cast members including South African content creator Kefilwe Mabote, Nigerian actress Ini Edo, and Uganda’s Shakib Lutaaya.