'Sheebah has changed my mind about having children' - Ritah Dancehall 

Renowned Ugandan dancer Ritah Dancehall has been inspired by her boss, singer Sheebah Karungi, to have children of her own.

Having hitherto felt no attraction to children, the talented dancer says she feels ready now to be a mother.

In an interview with Ruth Kalibbala, Ritah shared how Sheebah's recent motherhood journey has sparked a new perspective on parenting for her.

A Change of Heart About Children

Ritah has never been a parent herself but she is raising her siblings' children.

She admitted, however, that Sheebah’s experience with motherhood has had a profound impact on her.

"Until now, I have not been a fan of kids. I just liked looking at them but not having them," Ritah explained.

"But the moment I saw my boss having her baby, I thought it was so sweet."

Sheebah gave birth to a healthy baby boy on November 25 in Canada.

Ritah, who saw the baby via video call described it as healthy and big in appearance.

She spoke about her excitement for the baby, stating, "I am waiting for Little Bird, I cannot wait for him to be brought home. We are plotting for him.

“He belongs to us now. His mother gave birth to him and we thank her but he’s ours. We are going to take him everywhere. We are all so excited, he is blessed."

Sheebah’s Motherhood Journey

Sheebah Karungi’s journey into motherhood has been a topic of much public interest, especially as she had long resisted societal pressures regarding marriage and motherhood.

Some time back, the songstress spoke out against people questioning her about having children.

"Get out of my ovaries," Sheebah boldly said in 2022. "Leave them; they’ll function when I decide. Stop pressuring women to have children—why? You don’t know their struggles."