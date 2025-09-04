Rwandan gospel artist Gogo dies suddenly in Kampala

The world of gospel music is mourning the passing of Rwandan artist Gloriose Musabyimana, affectionately known as Gogo Gloriose.

Gogo passed away on Wednesday night in Kampala, at the age of 36.

Her death, confirmed on the morning of September 4, 2025, by her media manager, Bikem wa Yesu, came as a shock to her many fans in both Rwanda and Uganda.

Bikem, who had travelled with Gogo to Uganda for a series of concerts, expressed his grief on social media, writing, “R.I.P Gogo, what terrible news! God, strengthen my heart.”

The cause of her death was not immediately publicised, although in the passed she had confirmed struggling with heart-related complications.

The Final Journey to Kampala

Gogo's final trip to Uganda was a part of a busy schedule. She had travelled from Rwanda to attend a revival event in Mbarara from August 29-31, 2025, and then proceeded to Kampala for a meeting to promote a new company.

However, soon after arriving in the capital, she fell ill. Those around her initially believed it was a minor issue, given her well-known pre-existing heart condition.

But her health rapidly deteriorated, and she was rushed to Kyegera Doctors Centre, where she tragically passed away upon arrival.

Born in 1989, Gogo Gloriose had faced early adversity, losing both parents at a young age, and even worked as a street vendor selling fresh fruits to make ends meet before dedicating herself fully to her music career.

Her journey from a humble background to a celebrated gospel artist is an inspiration to many. Her unexpected death has left her fans with a final, poignant memory—her last meme, "Goodbye, I going," a phrase that, in retrospect, has become a final, heartbreaking farewell to her global audience.

Gogo Gloriose with a colleague

A Journey from a Local Choir to Internet Fame

Gogo Gloriose's musical journey began humbly as a young member of a local Anglican church choir, 'Umucyo', in her hometown of Rwamagana.

After writing three songs for the choir, she embarked on a solo career, driven by a passion for sharing messages of worship and praise.

Her music, known for its deeply moving quality and educational messages, gained her a devoted following.

Her career took an unexpected turn with the advent of social media.

Gogo quickly became a sensation on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, where her humorous commentary and snippets of song were shared widely, turning her into a beloved figure.

Her song, "Everyday, I Need Blood of Jesus," became a viral hit, not only launching her into a new chapter but also drawing attention to her other works, including her Christmas-inspired song "Uwo Mwana."

