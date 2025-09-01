Police deny covering up Full Figure cases 

The Uganda Police has dismissed claims that it has been letting off presidential advisor and media personality Jennifer Nakanguubi, aka Full Figur, in multiple cases filed over time against her.

Last weekend's attack, in which she was badly beaten and hospitalised, attracted mixed reactions, including messages of sympathy, while other individuals outrightly celebrated the incident.

On social media and other platforms, some users claimed that Full Figure had, for a long time, gotten away with criminal acts including inciting violence, insults, slander and misinformation, with the help of the police.

Events promoter Abby Musinguz, in an interview, said the beating was a culmination of a long spell of impunity by Full Figure.

“I believe that Namere has helped this nation by beating up Full Figure. If the police and the law could not rein in Full Figure, let the people carry the law into their own hands," he said

Police deny burying Full Figure cases

Police, however, have dispelled these claims, stating that Full Figure is not above the law.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke advised those who have been aggrieved by Full Figure to report their concerns to the police with evidence.

‘If you feel that she wronged you, act like her… go to the police station and report to them. If a police officer refuses to work on your case, escalate the matter,” he said.

It is indiscpline of a police officer refusing to handle a matter where the complaint presents evidence. If there are people with cases against Full Figire, police stations are open, and if they don't help, there are supervisors. You can write to use up to the IGP.

Rusoke said the people who attacked Full Figure are still being hunted and would be processed and arraigned before courts of law