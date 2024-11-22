Neon Rave brings the heat to Buziga this weekend

The weekend is nearly here, and party enthusiasts are in for a thrilling experience as the Tusker Lite Neon Rave lights up Jamback in Buziga this Saturday, November 23.

Renowned for its electrifying atmosphere since its launch in 2022, the Neon Rave returns, bigger and better than ever, offering an unforgettable night of music, neon lights, and Tusker Lite moments.

Designed for bold, vibrant individuals who embrace living in the moment, the Tusker Lite Neon Rave has become a highlight on the party calendar.

This exciting rave series, set to tour Kampala, Mbarara, and Fort Portal, features an impressive lineup of artistes and emerging local talent. Headlined by DJ Faisal and DJ Eyo Mackus, the event promises an all-night mix of beats to keep the crowd dancing until sunrise.

“One thing is for sure: the Tusker Lite Neon Rave is more than just music. It’s a celebration of individuality and creativity, perfectly aligned with the brand’s ‘Turn on Your Lite’ campaign. Tusker Lite continues to prioritise its fans by offering platforms for self-expression and creating spaces for people to celebrate, dance, and make lasting memories. This is just the beginning of many more to come,” said Patience Aguti, Project Manager, UBL.

Adding to the excitement are engaging activities and exclusive offers throughout the night. Partygoers can enjoy stunning photo booths, partake in thrilling games, and win exciting giveaways, ensuring the fun never stops.

The best part? Entry is absolutely free! All you need is your squad, your party shoes, and the energy to keep going till dawn.