Natasha Nyonyozi recounts her worst dates

Miss Uganda 2025, Ms Natasha Nyonyozi, recently offered a rare glimpse into her personal life, including the men she has dated.

Appearing this week on the 'It's never that serious' podcast, the 24-year-old beauty queen confirmed that she is currently single and shared some of her less-than-pleasant dating experiences.

She made it clear that she is not dating anyone seriously, as she always ensures there is no misunderstanding with her companions.

Nyonyozi’s dating life, she says, has been relatively normal, with no major traumatic experiences, save for one memorable and regrettable date she had while in the UK with a fellow Ugandan. She cautions others to “tread lightly before going out with those men.”

The Bragging Beau

Nyonyozi detailed a recent date that left a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons.

The man she was with was over-talkative and boastful, seemingly absorbed in his own self-importance.

She noticed he was "so full of himself" and that he was intent on progressing the relationship.

However, she felt he believed he was doing her a favour simply by being with her.

“I could see that he wanted us to take things further…But I think he felt like he was adding so much onto me,” she narrated.

Natasha concluded the date before it could escalate, asserting her boundaries and making it clear that she wasn't interested in his arrogance.

Beauty with a Purpose

Crowned Miss Uganda 2024/2025, the accountant and entrepreneur is a fierce advocate for children with autism, a cause close to her heart due to her younger brother's diagnosis.

Her "Nyonyozi Autism Initiative" has been celebrated for its work in dismantling stigma and promoting inclusivity.

Her passion for this cause gained her international recognition at the Miss World 2025 pageant in India, where she was honoured with the prestigious Beauty with a Purpose Africa Award.