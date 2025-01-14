MP Francis Zaake launched my cooking career - Chef Godwin

Ugandan celebrity chef Godwin Kasozi, known professionally as Chef Godwin credits much of his success to Hon Francis Zaake, MP for Mityana, who gave him his first major opportunity as a personal chef.

Godwin worked at the MP’s homes in Mityana and Kampala, where he got to rub shoulders with top celebrities and political leaders.

“Zaake treated me like family and provided me with everything I needed,” Godwin recalls.

From cooking for Zaake’s household to serving high-profile guests such as Bobi Wine, Allan Ssewanyana, the late Kato Lubwama, and Muhammad Nsereko, Godwin says his time with Zaake helped refine his skills and build his confidence.

“Zaake’s wife, Bridget, was especially supportive, encouraging me to improve myself,” he adds.

The MP paid him a salary of Shs 400,000 a month and gave him his own room, and access to advanced kitchen equipment.

Godwin says he immersed himself in the art of cooking, even learning to use a state-of-the-art oven by watching YouTube tutorials.

Despite the comfort and mentorship, Godwin felt the need to grow further after a year. “I had to leave because I wanted to expand my talents,” he says.

Humble beginnings

Born in Mityana District and raised by a single mother, Godwin’s early life was filled with struggles.

His mother ran a small restaurant in Kyengera, and Godwin often helped her prepare and serve food.

His love for cooking emerged during these formative years, as he took on the role of the family cook.

When financial pressures forced his mother to switch to selling timber, Godwin tried to support her but found the work challenging.

Determined to find his own path, he began job hunting.

Godwin’s first job was at Bismillah Restaurant in Wakaliga, where he worked as a busboy.

His excellent service and work ethic caught the attention of customers and colleagues.

It was here that Hon Zaake discovered him and offered him the life-changing role of his personal chef.

While working for Zaake, Godwin not only honed his culinary skills but also gained exposure to influential figures, setting the stage for his future success.

Social Media Opens New Doors

After leaving Zaake’s employment, Godwin faced challenges in finding a new job.

He tried out Pearl of Africa Hotel where he was offered a dishwashing role.

Refusing to give up, he turned to social media, sharing cooking tutorials on platforms like Facebook.

His content quickly gained popularity, particularly in groups such as Mama Tendo, where he received numerous catering requests.

One such gig introduced him to Ambassador Barbra Nekesa Oundo.

A Breakthrough with Ambassador Nekesa

The Ambassador and former minister liked his chapatis so much that she hired him to work at her home in Munyonyo, paying him Shs 100,000 per day.

She also introduced him to influential circles, opening doors to larger opportunities.

Later year his company was hired to cook at Uganda’s national Independence Day celebrations.