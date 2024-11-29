Maddox Sematimba has been unveiled as the headliner of the 14th edition of the Rukundo Egumeho music extravaganza.

The Pilsner Lager-sponsored event is slated for December 1 at the Indian Association Grounds in Lugogo.

The revered musical icon is expected to perform his hit songs, sharing the spotlight with notable Western Ugandan artists such as Ambroy, Gboy Revins, and the Lift Jesus Choir.

The event organisers promise an eclectic blend of musical talents with attendees set to get an immersive experience in both modern and traditional cultural aspects.

This year’s Rukundo Egumeho is celebrating the rich culture and heritage of the Bakiga community.

A Fusion of Music, Culture, and Modernity

At the heart of Rukundo Egumeho is the Pilsner Lager Cultural Village – a place where culture meets modernity.

The village will come to life through music and dance performances and will offer a variety of food, beverages, and crafts that highlight the beauty and unique traditions of the Kigezi region.

Attendees can look forward to a day of cultural appreciation, where the past and present effortlessly intertwine in a vibrant display of Bakiga heritage.

Edgar Kihumuro, Uganda Breweries Brand Manager for Pilsner Lager, highlighted the significant growth the Rukundo Egumeho event has witnessed since its inception.

"Rukundo Egumeho has become an important cultural celebration that honours the heritage of the Bakiga people and brings together various communities, promoting unity and pride," he said.

He also emphasised that Pilsner’s involvement underscores their commitment to supporting cultural events and promoting community growth.

A Celebration of Bakiga Heritage

This year's Rukundo Egumeho promises to be a memorable tribute to the enduring spirit and culture of the Bakiga people.