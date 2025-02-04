Joe Kigozi reportedly fired from Next Media

Joe Kigozi has been sacked from Next Media, the Naguru-based media conglomerate owned by businessman Kin Kariisa.

Bbeg Media, which reported the development, noted that he had been with Next Media for nearly 15 years. He joined the company as a sports analyst before rising through the ranks to become Deputy Chief Executive Officer, second only to Kariisa.

This reporter was not able to independently verify the development.

Bbeg Media cited a communication to staff on Tuesday, February 4, which stated that Kigozi would now assume an external “consultant” role, an ambiguous designation.

According to sources cited by Bbeg, Kigozi is likely to join his wife in the United States. However, it is also worth noting that he owns personal businesses, including a football academy. He has yet to update his social media handles to reflect his departure from Next Media.

In January, Next Media announced plans for significant structural changes to enhance efficiency and align with its evolving goals.

The organisation stated that it was embarking on a Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) initiative, which involves merging certain roles, expanding the scope of others, and refilling key leadership positions.

Rogers Baguma, Chairman of the Board of Directors, outlined the details in an internal memo, emphasising that the adjustments aim to keep Next Media competitive in a rapidly changing business environment.