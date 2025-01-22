Janie Namukasa reveals she lost her virginity to Nubian Li

Former TV presenter and internet personality Janie Namukasa has disclosed that she lost her virginity to singer Nubian Li.

In a video seen by this reporter, Namukasa, known for her controversial statements, did not provide details about how she met Li, a longtime friend of Bobi Wine. However, she revealed that she lost her virginity during her third year at university.

Who is Nubian Li?

Nubian Li, whose real name is Nubian Ali Bukeni, was born on Friday, August 4, 1983, in Wakiso District. He grew up in Mengo and Lweza in a family with a strong love for music. His father is Nubian, while his mother is Muganda.

He attended Shimoni Demonstration School, St. Henry's College Kitovu, Bishop Sisto Mazzoldi Secondary School in Lweza, and later joined Makerere University, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Li’s musical journey began in high school when he and his friends formed Nubian Squad. While at university, they ventured into karaoke and other performances, even recording a few songs before parting ways due to different career ambitions. It was during this period that he also learned to play the guitar.