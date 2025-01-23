Iryn Namubiru set to share her story and timeless hits in exclusive performance

After years of staying out of the spotlight, Iryn Namubiru made a triumphant return to the Ugandan music scene last year. The celebrated songstress won over fans with a sold-out concert that reaffirmed her place as one of the country’s most iconic vocalists.

Now, she is set to appear as the second act in Season Three of Tusker Malt Conversessions. The highly anticipated episode will stream live on Tusker Malt Lager’s digital platforms on Sunday, February 2, at 6 PM. Namubiru’s performance on the Conversessions stage promises to take fans Behind Her Craft, offering an intimate glimpse into her musical journey and personal story.

Speaking about the upcoming episode, Elizabeth Mutamiliza, Head of Beer at UBL, shared her excitement about the opportunity to explore Namubiru’s artistry.

“With Iryn Namubiru’s episode, we’re delivering yet another magical evening for our audience, celebrating not just incredible music but also an up-close and personal look at what makes her truly exceptional. We’re thrilled about what’s in store as we create moments that connect people to the music they love and the untold stories behind it,” she said.

As a premium beer brand, Tusker Malt embodies authenticity and craftsmanship, perfectly aligning with a platform that celebrates the heart and soul of Uganda’s most talented artistes.

“Both the beer and the series invite audiences to savour the rich stories and artistry that make these experiences unforgettable. Fans, friends, and music lovers should come together for a watch party to appreciate the craft behind the music and the beer,” Mutamiliza added.

Known for her unmatched vocal prowess and emotive lyrics, Iryn Namubiru will perform live renditions of her timeless hits, including Nkuweeki, Tebiba Bingi, and Bonna Obasinga. These beloved tracks have shaped her illustrious career and continue to resonate deeply with music lovers across generations.

Namubiru’s participation in this unique experience is a thrilling development for her fans, many of whom have eagerly awaited her debut on the Conversessions stage since the series began.

Over the years, Tusker Malt Conversessions has solidified its place as a pioneering platform for delivering intimate, unforgettable musical experiences. The series has grown into a cherished space for showcasing soul-stirring performances by Uganda’s most celebrated artistes.