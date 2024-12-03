In pictures: Maddox, Omega 256 light up 14th Bakiga Nation

The 14th edition of Bakiga Nation was a night to remember, as top performers like Maddox Sematimba, Omega 256, Ambrose, and Lift Jesus Choir delivered unforgettable performances.

The high-energy acts had the crowd buzzing with excitement, as attendees danced and sang along to the soulful tunes.

The atmosphere was electric, with fans on their feet, enjoying the music and the lively surroundings.

An unforgettable cultural experience

Sponsors, Pilsner Lager went to great lengths to enhance the event experience.

The brand provided more than just drinks; it created an immersive cultural village for the audience.

The village featured traditional Bushera, local arts, and crafts, giving everyone a chance to experience the vibrant heritage of the Bakiga people.

Edgar Kihumuro, the Brand Manager for Pilsner Lager, shared his enthusiasm about supporting such a significant cultural event. He highlighted the importance of celebrating both music and heritage, which Bakiga Nation embodies so well.

A Night of Unity and Celebration

The 14th Bakiga Nation event was a perfect blend of music, culture, and community.

With Pilsner Lager at the heart of the celebration, the night brought people together in a joyous and unforgettable manner.