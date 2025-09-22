I cry to decompress - Cindy

Cindy Sanyu has spoken about the pressures she faces with work and family revealing how she often crumbles under constant work-related pressures.

Following her recent "King Herself Royal Experience" concert, the former Blue 3, said on many occasions, she has felt overwhelmed when trying to balance work and family commitments.

The pressures, she said, are worsened by the absence of her husband, who is constantly travelling.

"I get overwhelmed a lot by work," she said. "There comes a time when I feel like I am carrying too much on my head."

The artist said that her husband travels abroad frequently for studies, leaving her to handle many responsibilities alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments of Overwhelm

Sanyu spoke about a specific instance during rehearsals for her last concert, recalling how she felt like the whole world was on her mind.

She called her manager, went outside, and began to cry.

"I don’t cry because I am hurting but tears just start falling, because there is so much to worry about," she explained,

“There’s the concert, my children at home, endless calls, things that aren’t going well with the preparations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy Sanyu

Coping with Stress

The singer said she has found ways to cope with the pressure. When she feels overwhelmed, she finds a way to unload the stress.

Her methods include screaming to release the pressure or simply crying to find relief.

“I either scream it out so it gets out of me, or I just cry and relieve the pressure and then I go back to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy Sanyu

Carrying On

Sanyu admitted to having moments of weakness and doubt. "I cannot lie that I am so strong and that nothing fazes me," she said.