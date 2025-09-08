Full Figure says Nameere keen on reconciliation

Media personality and Presidential Advisor Jeniffer Nakanguubi, aka Full Figure, returned on air Monday, sending a pointed message to her rival, Justine Nameere.

She claimed that Nameere had since sent her numerous messengers, seeking forgiveness and reconciliation

Full Figure’s account of the events, following an attack that left her hospitalised, suggested that Nameere, once her aggressor, was now seeking a truce.

“I have seen all the messengers you have sent me, but I am not forgiving you,” she said.

“Your apologies mean nothing to me. I have seen all your messages, including Capt Mike Mukula. I told him bluntly that reconciliation is off the table. I asked him if he would be fine with his own daughter being assaulted like that.”

A Turn of Tables

Full Figure claimed that while the public fight had elevated her, it had ironically led to Nameere’s downfall.

"You are on the run; you understand what it means to be ‘wanted,’" she said.

Nameere, however, has denied attacking Full Figure, stating that she could have been attacked by anyone due to her habit of using platforms to say offensive things to many people.

