Frank Ntambi granted bail 

Ugandan blogger and media personality Frank Ntambi has been released on bail, having spent close to a week on remand.

Ntambi was granted a cash bail of Shs. 500,000 while each of his three sureties was put on a Shs 5million non-cash bond.

The charges stem from a clash between Ntambi and music promoter Jeff Kiwanuka and his brother Allan Kiwanuka, who accused him of slander.

His lawyers, led by Hon Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, convinced the court that the accused would respect the bail terms and that his sureties were substantial.

His sureties were Ali Kasirye Nganda Mulyanyama, the Mayor of Makindye and a close friend, Wilberforce Mutabaazi and Charles Kaddu.

“My client is presumed innocent until the state has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Nalukoola told the court.

“There is also uncertainty as regards when the trial will commence, and in the likely event that the proceedings end in his favour, the accused, if he remains in jail, will have suffered irreparable damage.”