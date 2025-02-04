Diamond finally addresses Mbosso’s exit from Wasafi Records

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz has finally addressed the departure of his signee Mbosso from Wasafi Records, marking another high-profile exit from the label.

Mbosso, whose real name is Mbwana Yusuf Kilungi, joined Wasafi Records in 2018 and has been one of the label’s most successful artists.

Reports of his exit had been circulating, and Diamond has now confirmed that the transition is in its final stages.

Diamond's close associate, Baba Levo, revealed that Mbosso would be allowed to leave the record label without any financial demands.

According to him, this decision was made out of the immense respect Mbosso has for Diamond and Wasafi’s leadership.

Out of the great respect that Mbosso has for Diamond and the leaders of Wasafi Records, Diamond has opened the doors to Mbosso to go out and explore as an independent artist. Nine new artists are set to be signed in 2025.

Diamond confirms discussions are finalised

Diamond himself confirmed that discussions with Mbosso had been ongoing and that everything had been settled amicably.

Tumekua na mazungumzo mazuri na @mbosso namna ya kuanza rasmi sasa kusimamia kazi zake na tumekamilisha jambo letu vizuri sana. Tafadhali, story yoyote inayozungumzwa kuhusu jambo hili la Mbosso naomba zipuuzwe, mpaka mimi binafsi na Mbosso tutapotoa tamko rasmi.

Mbosso had previously expressed his desire to leave Wasafi on good terms, ensuring there would be no animosity between him and his former label.

Nikitakiwa niondoke Wasafi basi nafikiria wakina Diamond wataniambia ‘sasa hivi unatakiwa uondoke hapa, yaani ushakuwa, ushakuwa babu… Nataka nikae kwenye nafasi ambayo sitaki iwe na chuki na mtu yeyote.

Previous exits from Wasafi Records

Mbosso joins a list of other artists who have left Wasafi Records over the years, including Harmonize, Rayvanny, and Rich Mavoko.



Harmonize had to pay Tsh500 million (Sh22.4 million) to buy out his contract, while Rayvanny parted with Tsh1.3 billion (Sh68.9 million).