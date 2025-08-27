Cindy’s legacy concert, ‘The Royal Experience’ set for Friday

Uganda’s Queen of Dancehall, Cindy Sanyu, is set to hold her highly anticipated concert, ‘The Royal Experience,’ this Friday, 29 August 2025, at Millennium Park, Lugogo.

The concert is being positioned as a landmark event in her career and a celebration of her longevity and influence in the music industry.

At a press conference held yesterday, Cindy shared her excitement and the significance of the show, stating that every show she puts on has to break a record.

“This show has been a long time coming. It took me such a long time to prepare and think about it. Finally, we are ready to give you the show of the year. The production for Friday is unlike anything you have seen before,” she said.

The show will be held the day after her 40th birthday, adding a special touch to the already grand occasion.

Cindy Sanyu

A Spectacle of Talent and Royalty

The concert is being presented by Talent Africa Group, whose CEO, Aly Alibhai, described it as one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Alibhai praised Cindy as "one of Uganda’s most powerful voices" and "the king herself," adding that her music has inspired millions across East Africa and beyond.

He promised that the show would be nothing short of spectacular, featuring state-of-the-art production, stunning visuals, and top-notch sound.

The concert has also attracted a major sponsor, Pilsner King, an innovation from Uganda Breweries.

The brand's manager, Lillian Kansiime Ssebunya, expressed her excitement at partnering with an artist who embodies the brand’s values of authenticity, resilience, and talent.

Cindy Sanyu

The Artists’ Homage to a Queen

Other prominent musicians at the press conference spoke of their admiration for Cindy. Singer Omega 256, who recently collaborated with Cindy on the hit "See You Tonight," expressed his honour to have worked with her and to be part of the celebration of her long-standing relevance in the industry.

Fellow artist Spice Diana also paid tribute, acknowledging that she has learned a lot from Cindy throughout her career.