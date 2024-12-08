Cindy returns to screen in hit show ‘Crossroads’

Ugandan music royalty Cindy Sanyu is making her return to the screen with a compelling new role in the hit TV show Crossroads.

The singer-turned-actress, known for her chart-topping hits with Blu 3, brings her powerful presence to the Pearl Magic Prime stage as Delilah “Didi,” a character who promises to shake up the show’s dynamics this festive season.

A Star with Versatility

Cindy Sanyu’s journey into acting has already seen her garner critical acclaim, and her latest role in Crossroads is set to elevate her career even further.

Cindy first captured the attention of film audiences with her lead role in the Ugandan movie Bella, earning prestigious nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Uganda Film Festival Awards.

She then showcased her acting range in November Tear, alongside her partner and fellow actor, Joel Prynce Okuyo.

Now, Cindy steps into the shoes of Didi, Maria Luwandagga’s fiery and ambitious sister, who returns from abroad with a vendetta against Herbert Luwandagga, suspected of attacking Maria.

Didi’s manipulative nature and unapologetic drive are set to introduce conflict and tension within the Luwandagga family.

Big Moment for Crossroads

Cindy’s arrival comes at a crucial juncture for the popular show, which has already captivated audiences with its thrilling twists.

Season four of Crossroads premieres on December 24, 2024, at 8 PM on Pearl Magic Prime, with new episodes airing Monday to Friday.

This season follows Kwezi as she attempts to rebuild her life after the betrayal of Mckenzie, focusing on her career and potential new love.

The addition of Cindy to the cast promises to intensify the drama, as her character’s arrival coincides with a pivotal moment in the storyline.

Commitment to Local Talent and Engaging Content

Margaret Mathore, Head of Channel at Pearl Magic Prime, stated that Cindy’s star power will elevate the show, bringing an exciting new layer to its already gripping narrative.

MultiChoice Uganda’s PR and Communications Manager, Rinaldi Jamugisa, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Cindy’s popularity and the resonance her character will have with audiences.