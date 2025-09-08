Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 climaxed last Friday, 5 September, at a grand finale that captivated audiences with a dazzling display of beauty, cultural pride, and exceptional talent.

The night ended with the crowing of Nachap Kezia Cindy, who, with an impressive score of 316 points, was officially named Miss Tourism Uganda 2025.

Miss Tourism Uganda 2025

In an emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech, Cindy dedicated her triumph to her mother, crediting her unwavering support as the driving force behind her success.

"My mother kept pushing me even when I lost hope," she said, her voice filled with gratitude.

Cindy also extended a message of encouragement to her fellow competitors, reminding them that each one of them was a queen in their own right.

Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 judges

Awards and Accolades

The competition was a showcase of talent, with several contestants earning special titles and recognition. The list of winners is as follows:

Nachap Kezia Cindy – Miss Tourism Uganda 2025

Amusolo Pauline Leizel – 1st Runner-Up, Miss Tourism Uganda & Miss Photogenic & Best in Talent

Akere M. Gabriella – 2nd Runner-Up, Miss Tourism Uganda 2025

Ahebwomugisha Anna – Miss Tourism Heritage & Miss Tourism Popularity

Karungi Bridget – Miss Conservation & UWA Ambassador

Angwec Rita – Miss Environment

Namugerwa Shivan Abwooli – Miss Congeniality & Rising Woman

Aanyu Catrionah – Miss Talent

Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 judges

One of the most talked-about moments of the evening was the announcement of the prestigious UWA Ambassadorial Award.

The award, a significant honour that includes a contract, access to all UWA-protected areas, and participation in the "Name a Gorilla" program, was presented to Contestant No. 15, Karungi Bridget.

Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 judges

Stephen Masaba, Director of Tourism for UWA, praised Karungi for her knowledge and poise, expressing his confidence in her ability to represent Uganda effectively.

However, the announcement was marred by a brief but tense moment when the emcees mistakenly declared Contestant No. 14 as the winner.

Ministers Fiona Nyamutoro and Evelyn Anite at the Miss Tourism Uganda 2025

The error was quickly corrected, and the audience applauded the professionalism of MC Tuwangwe, who skillfully diffused the situation, apologised, and escorted the disappointed contestant off the stage with grace.

The grand finale was also a platform for stellar musical performances.

Miss Tourism Uganda 2025

The audience was treated to electrifying acts from artists such as Rachael K and Jonathan the Diva.

A standout moment came from Rachael K, whose gospel-inspired set was a powerful and moving experience. Performing her new track, "Special Day," she brought the audience to its feet, delivering a spiritually uplifting performance.

Miss Tourism Uganda 2025

