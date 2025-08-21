Bugembe dismisses Bujingo’s claims on top pastors shunning concert

Pastor Wilson Bugembe, senior pastor of Worship House Nansana, has responded to claims that several top Ugandan pastors deliberately shunned his recent concert marking 20 years in music.

The “20 Years of Pastor Wilson Bugembe” event took place on August 8th and 9th at the Kampala Serena Hotel and received rave reviews in the religious and entertainment circles.

In the lead-up to the concert, Bugembe personally extended public invitations to some of Uganda’s most prominent pastors, including Joseph Serwadda, David Kiganda, Jackson Ssenyonga, and Robert Kayanja.

Despite these invitations, none of the pastors attended in person, prompting debate within the local Christian community.

Wilson Bugembe

Bujingo’s critique

Days after the concert, Pastor Aloysious Bujingo criticised the invited pastors, accusing them of failing to support a colleague and friend.

“Pastor Bugembe is such a humble person. He goes to each of those pastors’ crusades when invited. Even on New Year’s Eve, he visits each of their gatherings before going to his own. But at his important concert, none of them turned up for him. Learn to appreciate people when they still live,” he said.

Bugembe clarifies the record

In a measured response, Bugembe dismissed the notion that he was overlooked. He explained that several pastors did support the event in different ways.

“Many pastors stood by me. Pastor Robert Kayanja bought the Shs 3 million tables at Shs 5 million each. He bought two of them and sent a team from Miracle Centre led by his son Robert Kayanja Jr and his wife. Kayanja himself was in the US that weekend,” Bugembe said.

He further noted that Pastor Isaac Kiwewesi and Pastor Bujingo himself also purchased tables, while members of the Young Pastors Fellowship were present in full support.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo

Support came in various forms

Bugembe added that other pastors contributed remotely or through alternative means. “Some pastors sent their wives. Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga hosted me on Top Radio. Pastor Kiganda hosted me on Kingdom TV. Pastor Joseph Serwadda was not in the country either, but could not have failed to support me. There is no pastor that I am upset about. Most came, some who were not at the show came later to our church on Sunday. There is nothing more I want,” he said

