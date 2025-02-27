Blu3 brings music, truth and unfinished stories to Conversessions

The much-anticipated Tusker Malt Conversessions returns on Sunday, March 2, with Blu 3 headlining as the third act of the season.

Following their widely discussed reunion concert last year, the celebrated girl group is set to deliver an intimate performance alongside revealing ‘conversessions’ that fans have long awaited.

With the countdown underway, a newly released rehearsal video has only fuelled excitement.

The clip shows Lilian Mbabazi, Jackie Chandiru, and Cindy Sanyu fine-tuning their harmonies and perfecting their performance for the upcoming episode.

In the video, Lilian states, “Blu 3 is all about resilience, talent, voices, and beauty.” Cindy highlights their dedication, saying, “We put so much into our music so that you can feel it. You can see it in our creative process—we really listen to each other.”

Jackie concludes with confidence, “Expect Blu 3 to be Blu 3, and there will not be any other group.”

Blu3 became a household name, setting the standard for girl groups in Uganda. Their break-up over a decade ago left fans with unanswered questions, sparking speculation.

Now, as they reclaim the spotlight, Tusker Malt Conversessions offers the perfect stage for them to address past whispers, reflect on their journey, and reconnect with their audience in a deeply personal way.

“Tusker Malt Conversessions is all about celebrating artistry and the untold stories behind the music. Just as we take time to craft our premium beer, we believe in creating a space where musicians can share their truth. Blu 3’s episode will be emotional and exciting for fans who have followed their journey for years,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at UBL.

The internet is already abuzz, with fans eager not just for music but for the candid conversations that define the show.

“The nostalgia from Blu3’s reunion concert proved their lasting impact on Ugandan music. We are excited to bring them to Tusker Malt Conversessions, a platform that celebrates both music and the stories behind the artists,” Mutamuliza added.