Bebe Cool begins UK tour to promote new album

Following a recent tour of Kenya and Tanzania, Bebe Cool, whose real name is Moses Ssali, has embarked on his next destination: London, UK.

The artist flew out on Monday night with the aim of promoting his new album, Break the Chains.

London is often regarded as a central hub for Afrobeats, due to its diverse population of Africans.

The city has a history of hosting influential figures in Afrobeats, from Fela Kuti to Burna Boy, and has been where many genre trends, such as Azonto and Afrohouse, have emerged before spreading globally.

Strategic Collaborations with Key London Figures

For this tour, Bebe Cool is seeking to engage with London's music culture. His album includes a collaboration with Kenyan and UK-based producer DJ Edu on the track "Games."

DJ Edu is a prominent figure in the London Afrobeats movement, known for his show on BBC and collaborations with artists such as Bien and Joeboy.

DJ Edu has already premiered his remix of Bebe Cool and Joshua Baraka’s song, "Cheque," on his BBC One Xtra show. Additionally, Bebe Cool has been working with media personality Adesope, who hosted the Break the Chains album listening party in Kampala. Adesope and Bebe Cool are scheduled to collaborate on the London media tour.

Media Appearances and Broader Tour Plans

During his time in London, Bebe Cool is expected to make a number of appearances on both traditional and new media platforms, including podcasts and social media.

He also plans to meet with several key figures in the city’s music scene. The UK tour is the initial stage of a wider overseas media tour for the album.