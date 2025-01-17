Azziad’s reflection on 2024: Mental health battles, hard lessons & new beginnings

Azziad Nasenya, once celebrated as Kenya’s TikTok queen, has recently become the centre of controversy following allegations about her lifestyle.

A well-known blogger accused the digital creator of faking her glamorous online persona, raising questions about her financial stability and overall well-being.

Allegations of fabricated lifestyle

According to Edgar Obare, Azziad has allegedly been borrowing significant sums of money from friends to maintain a high-profile image on social media.

These claims surfaced amidst a trending audio clip, purportedly of Azziad, in which she is heard requesting a loan of Sh400,000 from a friend.

In the audio, the individual expresses feelings of depression, saying they feel overwhelmed and often retreat into isolation when faced with challenges

These revelations have sparked widespread discussion among her fans and the public, who have noticed her reduced presence on social media over the past few months.

Azziad's prior admission of taking a break

The allegations coincide with Azziad’s own revelations about her struggles in 2024. In a video shared on December 24, she disclosed that she had spent two to three weeks in the hospital to focus on her mental health.

Reflecting on the challenges of the year, Azziad described it as tumultuous and emotionally draining.

If 2024 almost took you out can I see your hands, my legs will be up as well... This ahs been my house fo the past two to three weeks... I was not allowed to go outside and I had not been on my phone the peiod because it was necessary. That was one of the dangers to me. So I was taking care of my mental health. It was bad. It's been a rollercoaster. Am just doing this to tell you that its okay, its normal , it happens. And when you need to take a break to work on yourself, please do that.

She acknowledged making mistakes in the year, including poor financial decisions and strained relationships with people who had supported her.

Azziad concluded her heartfelt message by encouraging others to prioritise their mental health and take breaks when needed.

Its been a crazy year for me. This has been a year that i had a lot of wins, downs. I made a lo o good and bad financial decisions. A lot of good friends, bad friends and also in the middle of all of this and trying to find myself, I wronged a lot of people who did everything possible to try and help me.



I just want to let you all know that I did not do that on purpose and am working on it. And I really appreciate you all.

Rise of Azziad

Azziad shot to fame in April 2020 when a video of her dancing to the hit song Utawezana by Mejja and Femi One went viral.

Her infectious energy and charisma made her an instant sensation, earning her the title of Kenya’s TikTok queen.

Despite facing trolls and online criticism, Azziad remained focused on building her brand. Over the years, she transitioned into acting, content creation, and becoming a sought-after influencer.

With over one million followers on Instagram and more than three million on TikTok, Azziad has collaborated with top brands, including BIC and Garnier. She has also starred in various productions, such as Pink Ladies, Faithless, and Selina.

Fans react to allegations

The resurfacing of these allegations has elicited mixed reactions from Azziad’s fans. While some have criticised the digital creator, others have come to her defence, urging the public to show compassion.