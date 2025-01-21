Azziad Nasenya's Biography: Personal life, education, multiple income streams, awards

Azziad Nasenya Wafula is a prominent Kenyan TikToker, content creator, actress, and radio personality, widely recognized as Kenya's TikTok Queen.

Born on June 16, 2000, in Mumias, Kenya, she is currently 25 years old.

Azziad has gained significant fame through her engaging content on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where she showcases lifestyle content, dancing, lip-syncing, and acting skills.

Early Life and Education

Azziad is the firstborn in a family of four siblings. She completed her secondary education at St. Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School, one of the notable schools in Western Kenya.

Following her high school graduation in 2017, she enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication in Nairobi in May 2018, where she pursued a course in Broadcast Journalism.

Career Beginnings

Azziad's passion for acting began during her high school years when she participated in stage plays.

After completing her education, she joined a theatre group called Hearts of Art, where she performed in various productions at venues such as the Alliance Française and the Kenya National Theatre.

In June 2020, Azziad made her television debut as Chichi in the telenovela Selina, which aired on Maisha Magic East.

This role coincided with her rise to fame following a viral TikTok video featuring the song "Utawezana" by Mejja and Femi One.

Rise to Fame

Azziad joined TikTok in August 2019, where she quickly gained popularity for her dance videos and comedic skits.

Her breakthrough came in April 2020, when a video of her dancing to "Utawezana" went viral, significantly boosting her follower count and establishing her as a leading figure on the platform.

By January 2025, her TikTok account was verified with 3.2 million followers and

66.9 million likes.

Despite facing cyberbullying following her rise to fame, Azziad has remained resilient. She has openly discussed these challenges, including a legal case related to online harassment that came to light in July 2023.

Radio and Other Ventures

On June 1, 2021, Azziad began her radio career at Sound City Kenya, hosting the breakfast show WhatsUp254 from Monday to Saturday.

Additionally, she started a YouTube series called Shoe Game with Azziad, where she interviewed guests about their footwear choices and shares personal stories.

In July 2020 when she debuted as Chichi in the popular telenovela Selina, which aired on Maisha Magic East.

This role significantly elevated her profile and showcased her acting skills to a broader audience.

In addition to Chichi, she portrayed other characters such as Bianca and Fatuma within the same series.

Recent Projects

In 2023, Azziad starred as Carmen in the TV series Faithless, further solidifying her position as a versatile actress.

Most recently, she has taken on the role of Miss Kemi, a Mathematics teacher, in the TV show Prefects, which began airing in September 2024 across Kenya and Uganda

Personal Life

Azziad Nasenya is of the Luhya ethnic group and has expressed pride in her heritage. Her father works and lives in Kenya while her mother lives in Germany.

Awards and nominations

Azziad was nominated for the African Social Star category at the prestigious E! People's Choice Awards (2021). She emerged as the first runner-up, showcasing her significant influence and popularity across Africa.

In 2023, Azziad was honoured as the Best Actress in TV Drama at the Women in Film Awards. This accolade highlights her talent and impact within the Kenyan film industry.

As a rising star in the entertainment industry, Azziad Nasenya's journey reflects the transformative power of social media and the opportunities it creates for young talents in Africa.

She continues to balance her career with her education, demonstrating a commitment to both personal growth and professional development.