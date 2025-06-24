Appa: A new star rises in Uganda’s music scene

The Ugandan music scene has on its hand another a distinctive new voice.

This week marks the official introduction of Appa, professionally known as Mutoni Nina, a promising artist set to leave an indelible mark with her highly anticipated debut single, ‘Tonta’, scheduled for release this Friday.

The Arrival of a Fresh Sound

Signed under Sound Kreaminoh Records, a label recognised for its commitment to high-quality production and dedicated artist development, Appa brings a compelling fusion to the contemporary musical landscape.

Her sound is characterised by soulful vocals, interwoven with traditional Ugandan influences and modern sonic elements, a blend designed to captivate and differentiate her in a competitive industry.

‘Tonta’: A Melodic Introduction

Her debut single, ‘Tonta’, is presented as a deeply emotional love song, rich in rhythmic complexity and melodic appeal.

The track expertly marries Afrobeat-inspired production with Appa’s expressive vocal delivery, positioning it to resonate widely and secure a place on numerous playlists.

From the opening notes, 'Tonta' is engineered to draw listeners into a compelling narrative of affection, yearning, and human connection, promising a universally relatable experience.

This strategic debut aims not merely to introduce an artist, but to offer a profound musical statement that speaks to the heart.

From Passion to Prominence

The turning point in her burgeoning career arrived with her discovery by Sound Kreaminoh Records, an opportunity she has leveraged with unwavering focus and determination.

As the industry's gaze now shifts towards her, Appa stands ready to build upon the legacy of Uganda’s most celebrated female artists.

Crucially, however, she does so with a sound and an artistic presence that are entirely her own.

Her debut single, ‘Tonta’, transcends being merely a love song; it serves as a powerful declaration of the arrival of a significant new talent.