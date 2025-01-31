5 business TV shows to elevate your game this year

If you're an entrepreneur or aspiring to become one, you can gain valuable insights by watching TV shows that revolve around the business world.

Here are some top business TV series to boost your business knowledge.

Succession

Succession is a captivating drama that explores the ruthless power struggle within a global media empire. It offers invaluable business lessons on leadership, corporate politics, negotiation, and succession planning.

The show’s portrayal of strategic decision-making, family dynamics, and navigating high-stakes environments makes it essential viewing for any business professional.

Prestige

Prestige is an intense Ugandan drama series produced by Nathan Magooola. It stars Nana Kagga and Cleopatra Koheirwe as Jazmine and Eunice, two ambitious sisters and advertising executives locked in a fierce rivalry.

The show captures their battle to outshine one another and climb to the top in their competitive industry.

Industry

Industry is a compelling drama set in the high-stakes world of finance, following young graduates at a prestigious investment bank in London.

As they navigate fierce competition, corporate politics, and personal challenges, the show explores ambition, power, identity, and the pressures of succeeding in the financial sector.

Billions

Billions is a high-octane drama that centres on the intense rivalry between Chuck Rhoades, a U.S. Attorney, and Bobby Axelrod, a powerful hedge fund manager.

The series delves into themes of power, ambition, ethics, and corruption, offering a deep dive into the complex worlds of finance, legal battles, and personal conflicts.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a gripping American drama series that follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. Led by patriarch John Dutton, the family fights to maintain control of their legacy, facing off against land developers, political interests, and internal struggles, all set against the rugged backdrop of Montana.