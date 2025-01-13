City businessman loses Shs 100m in Bombo Road traffic jam robbery

Police in Kawempe have launched investigations into a brazen robbery that took place on January 10, 2025, along Bombo Road in Kampala.

The victim, Fred Tibamanya, a 49-year-old businessman and resident of Kawanda in Wakiso District, was attacked while stuck in traffic in Maganjo along Bombo Road.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Tibamanya had just withdrawn Shs 100 million from Centenary Bank’s Kawempe branch.

As he drove his Toyota Harrier, registration number UBN 789W, he was ambushed by men on three motorcycles, armed with machetes.

The attackers smashed the car's windows, grabbed a bag containing the cash, and fled toward Kampala. The incident occurred in the middle of a traffic jam, leaving the victim helpless.

Land titles left behind

While the robbers got away with the cash, the stolen bag was later discovered near Kyadondo Hospital.

The bag still contained land titles and other important documents that were not of interest to the thieves.

Joint security operation underway

The police have since launched a joint investigation alongside the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and other intelligence agencies to track down the culprits.