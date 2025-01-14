'Spice Diana held Nikkah in 2024; she is now 3rd wife of rich Muslim man'

Media personality Kasuku, whose real name is Isaac Daniel Katende, has revealed that Ugandan singer Spice Diana held her Nikkah ceremony in Paris, France, in 2024.

Kasuku, speaking during his appearance on KFM, said that Diana is now the third wife of her husband, a wealthy Ugandan.

“She is the third wife of that man,” Kasuku said, adding that her husband funded her recent concert held at the Kampala Serena Hotel to celebrate her 10-year music career milestone.

According to Kasuku, the couple is planning to start a family soon, which prompted them to organise the concert early in the year to allow Diana time to focus on this new chapter in her life.

Spice Diana, whose real name is Hajara Namukwaya, began her career as an actress with Equator Production in Luzira before transitioning to professional music.

Her first hit song, Onsanula, was written by Diana herself and produced by Dr. Fizo. The film company she worked with at the time also shot the song’s video. Diana has named Onsanula as one of her four favourite tracks, alongside Koona (a collaboration with Pallaso), Ndi Mu Love (written by King Saha), and Siri Regular (written by Nince Henry).

While in Senior Five, Diana collaborated with the Ghetto Kids, including writing a song for them. It was during this period that Dauda, one of the group’s associates, introduced her to the studio, where she recorded her debut song, Nze Akwagala.

Spice Diana began singing at the age of 16 while attending Kampala Citizens College. Despite her initial shyness, she was inspired to join music because of the strong interest in the arts among her peers at the school.

She met Dr. Fizo, who runs Avie Records, through fellow artistes Maro and Geosteady. To promote her music, Diana balanced school and performances, often heading straight to clubs with extra clothes to perform at venues such as Wallet Pub, Mona Lisa, Silk, and High Table every day of the week for two years.

The Tujooge hitmaker pursued a degree in Industrial Art at Makerere University but almost dropped out due to her growing music commitments, including international trips to countries like Dubai and the UK. Despite the challenges, she prioritised her education.

While signed under Avie Records, Diana released another club anthem, Koona, featuring Pallaso in 2015. She later moved to Twinkle Star Management under Emma Carlos, who was then managing Khalifa Aganaga.