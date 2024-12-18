Police, military raid One Love Beach, employees tear-gassed

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has reported that security agencies have stormed One Love Beach, a recreational facility managed by his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi.

"The police and military have raided our premises at One Love Beach-Busabala, broken the gates and entered by force," he posted on X on Wednesday morning, December 18.

"Our CCTV cameras have been cut off and our employees are being rounded up. We’re informed that they are tear-gassing the kitchen where some employees had to run for safety," he added.