PHOTO: Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi is pregnant?

The Inhebantu of Busoga, Jovia Mutesi, appears to be pregnant. Speculation arose following the emergence of photos from a royal dinner celebrating Kyabazinga William Nadiope’s 36th birthday, which she attended.

The Inhebantu and Kyabazinga Nadiope were married on November 18, 2023. During a reception at Stage House in May, President Museveni expressed his relief that the Busoga monarch had finally settled into married life.

“For years, I urged the king to find a wife and settle down,” Museveni said. “As he told you, whenever he came here, I would challenge him on it. We Africans, once we grow up, we must get a wife. It’s not just about being there; it’s part of okwombeka (building) in our culture. Building isn’t just about erecting structures—it’s also about having a wife and creating wealth.”

President Museveni also congratulated the king and the people of Busoga on their new queen, describing her as “beautiful and well-educated.” He pledged to collaborate with Queen Mutesi to put her financial expertise to good use in government.

“She came as a highly accomplished individual,” Museveni noted. “She told me she is a financial analyst, and I will ensure her qualifications are utilised effectively.”