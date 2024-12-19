Pulse logo
PHOTO: Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi is pregnant?

19 December 2024 at 10:31
The Inhebantu of Busoga, Jovia Mutesi, appears to be pregnant. Speculation arose following the emergence of photos from a royal dinner celebrating Kyabazinga William Nadiope’s 36th birthday, which she attended.
The Inhebantu and Kyabazinga Nadiope were married on November 18, 2023. During a reception at Stage House in May, President Museveni expressed his relief that the Busoga monarch had finally settled into married life.

For years, I urged the king to find a wife and settle down,” Museveni said. “As he told you, whenever he came here, I would challenge him on it. We Africans, once we grow up, we must get a wife. It’s not just about being there; it’s part of okwombeka (building) in our culture. Building isn’t just about erecting structures—it’s also about having a wife and creating wealth.”

President Museveni also congratulated the king and the people of Busoga on their new queen, describing her as “beautiful and well-educated.” He pledged to collaborate with Queen Mutesi to put her financial expertise to good use in government.

Man and Wife: Kyabazinga Nadiope and Jovia Mutesi leaving Christ Cathedral

“She came as a highly accomplished individual,” Museveni noted. “She told me she is a financial analyst, and I will ensure her qualifications are utilised effectively.”

The President affectionately referred to the King as “my son” and the Inhebantu as his “daughter-in-law,” promising the royal couple a gift of 100 cows.

