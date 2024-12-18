Lynda Ddane takes HIV self-test live on TikTok

NTV presenter Lynda Ddane took an HIV self-test during a live TikTok session after days of social media criticism about her weight loss.

Ddane, who hosts NTV the Beat and is also a deejay, tested negative.

Prior to the test, she had addressed comments about her body, expressing disappointment at the negativity.

The vibrant TV personality, emcee, and deejay has been inundated with questions from fans about her noticeable weight loss. Her recent extended absence from her show on NTV only fuelled speculation about her health.

While many fans on social media offered genuine support for her transformation, others sent well-wishes in case the weight loss was unintentional. However, some comments were far less kind, insinuating terminal illnesses or unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Ddane expressed dismay at the negative commentary, describing it as inhumane.

“I learnt that people can easily forget that others are human,” she posted.

Some of her followers urged her to clarify the reason behind her body changes.

“People are just being curious. They’ve seen you looking fine, and now something seems different. Do you really expect them to stay quiet about it?” commented one user.

Another user, Phillip Kamugisha, offered words of encouragement, writing: “Be reminded that people are mean and insensitive. You are strong and victory is yours. God is on your side. Keep winning!”

Lynda Ddane, whose full name is Lynda Ddane Uwamahoro, is of Rwandan descent and was born on 25 October 1994 in Nsambya, Kampala. She attended several schools across different countries, including Kabojja Junior School, Nabisunsa Girls' School, and Makerere University.