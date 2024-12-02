How YouTube almost ended SB4's relationship with Ann Taylor

Rogers Ssebunya, popularly known as SB4, revealed that in the early stages of growing his YouTube channel, he frequently clashed with his wife, Ann Taylor, due to some questionable decisions he made. He recounted nearly selling their television to afford a Wi-Fi setup to upload content.

"I used to quarrel with Ann because of the channel," SB4 admitted during an appearance on Esy Media. "One day I almost sold our TV to buy Wi-Fi service."

Ssebunya shared that his passion for creating content has helped him persevere and grow his channel. Previously employed at Delta TV, he highlighted the challenges of being a content creator, including having to delete projects due to false information or sensitive content, which resulted in financial losses. He mentioned that investing significant amounts of money into sourcing content sometimes led to spending more than he earned.

Before founding the SB4 Media Tuggusa Ensonga channel, Ssebunya ran another channel that was later banned from monetisation. Despite the financial strain, he focuses on entertaining his audience, often spending over a million shillings to source stories from upcountry regions.

SB4 is in a long-term relationship with TV personality and actress Ann Taylor. The couple, together for over a decade, welcomed twins on December 12, 2023, after trying to conceive for eight years.