Gashumba thanks Chameleone for blocking Bobi Wine's access at hospital

Frank Gashumba has expressed gratitude towards Jose Chameleone for preventing singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, from visiting him in hospital.

"I thank you, Chameleone, for blocking Principal [Bobi Wine] from coming to see you. It made me so happy. Kyagulanyi is selfish and doesn’t wish others well. He is notorious for taking the most photos with patients," Gashumba said while appearing on Radio 4.

He asserted that Bobi Wine has never visited a patient and left them with even Shs100k, accusing him of seeking media attention.

"There is no musician as jealous as Bobi Wine in the country," he added. "Bobi Wine values only three things in this world: himself, his family, and his siblings."

Gashumba further claimed that Bobi Wine's only intention in visiting was to check when Chameleone would die.

"So, Chameleone, thank you very much," he remarked.

He suggested that if Bobi Wine had genuine concern, he should allocate part of the National Unity Platform's budget to fund Chameleone's treatment since he is looking for a better hospital.

"He went there for showbiz, nothing else," said Gashumba.

Following Chameleone's admission to Nakasero Hospital, Bobi Wine and King Saha attempted to visit him but were prevented from doing so.

On Facebook, Chameleone's handlers posted a message to fans and well-wishers:

"To all the Leone Island Music Empire fans and well-wishers, we understand that the news of Jose Chameleone's hospitalisation may have caused concern and worry. We want to assure you that Chameleone is receiving the best medical care and attention, and we are optimistic about his recovery.

"We appreciate the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from fans and fellow artists. Your messages mean a lot to Chameleone and his family during this time.

"We kindly request that you respect Chameleone's privacy and that of his family as they navigate this challenging period. We will keep you updated on his condition and appreciate your continued support and prayers.

Let's come together to send love, positive vibes, and prayers to our beloved Chameleone. We are confident that he will bounce back stronger and continue to entertain and inspire us with his music. #GetWellChameleone #PrayersForChameleone."